Financial Partners Group (OTC:FLPRF) Stock, Short Interest Report

Short interest in Financial Partners Group Co Ltd (OTC:FLPRF) increased during the last reporting period, rising from 12.89K to 13.04K. This put -% of the company's publicly available shares short.

Short interest for Financial Partners Group gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Financial Partners Group's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Based on the recent average volume of 44.00 shares traded per day, it would take 296.27 day(s) for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.

13.04K
Short Interest %
Days to Cover
296.27
FLPRF FINANCIAL PARTNERS GROUP CO LT 06/28/2024 07/10/2024 13,036 44 296.27
FLPRF FINANCIAL PARTNERS GROUP CO LT 06/14/2024 06/26/2024 12,887 999.99
FLPRF FINANCIAL PARTNERS GROUP CO LT 05/31/2024 06/11/2024 13,002 999.99
FLPRF FINANCIAL PARTNERS GROUP CO LT 05/15/2024 05/24/2024 46,644 999.99
FLPRF FINANCIAL PARTNERS GROUP CO LT 04/30/2024 05/09/2024 16,751 999.99

