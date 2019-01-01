Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF
(ARCA:FLOW)
$26.2279
0.4379[1.70%]
Last update: 4:10PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Open26.228Close26.228
Vol / Avg.89.000 / 481.000Mkt Cap-
Day Range26.228 - 26.22852 Wk Range25.532 - 27.530

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (ARCA:FLOW) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 16

EPS

$0.770

Quarterly Revenue

$394M

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (ARCA:FLOW) reporting earnings?

A

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 16, 2022 for Q4.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (ARCA:FLOW)?

A

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 16, 2022 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $0.77, which missed the estimate of $0.94.

Q

What were Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF’s (ARCA:FLOW) revenues?

A

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 16, 2022 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $394M, which missed the estimate of $401.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

