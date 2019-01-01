Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (ARCA:FLOW) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue
Earnings History
When is Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (ARCA:FLOW) reporting earnings?
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (ARCA:FLOW)?
Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 16, 2022 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $0.77, which missed the estimate of $0.94.
What were Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF’s (ARCA:FLOW) revenues?
Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 16, 2022 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $394M, which missed the estimate of $401.8M.
