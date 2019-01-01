Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF
(ARCA:FLOW)
$25.79
0.1762[0.69%]
Open25.790Close25.790
Vol / Avg.90.000 / 487.000Mkt Cap-
Day Range25.790 - 25.79052 Wk Range25.532 - 27.530

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (ARCA:FLOW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Equal-Weight

Highest Price Target1

$86.00

Lowest Price Target1

$70.00

Consensus Price Target1

$78.33

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00010

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Barclays
  • RBC Capital
  • Morgan Stanley

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years

Analyst Ratings for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF

All Ratings (5)

Upgrades (1)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (1)

Q

What is the target price for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW)?

A

The latest price target for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (ARCA: FLOW) was reported by Barclays on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $86.00 expecting FLOW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 233.46% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (ARCA: FLOW) was provided by Barclays, and Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF maintained their equal-weight rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF was filed on January 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 4, 2023.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $75.00 to $86.00. The current price Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW) is trading at is $25.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

