Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (ARCA:FLOW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Highest Price Target1
Lowest Price Target1
Consensus Price Target1
Analyst Rating Summary1
|Buy
|Overweight
|Hold
|Underweight
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1
- Barclays
- RBC Capital
- Morgan Stanley
1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years
Analyst Ratings for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF
What is the target price for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW)?
The latest price target for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (ARCA: FLOW) was reported by Barclays on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $86.00 expecting FLOW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 233.46% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
What is the most recent analyst rating for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW)?
The latest analyst rating for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (ARCA: FLOW) was provided by Barclays, and Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF maintained their equal-weight rating.
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW)?
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF was filed on January 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 4, 2023.
Is the Analyst Rating Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW) correct?
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $75.00 to $86.00. The current price Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW) is trading at is $25.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.