There is no Press for this Ticker
Flowery Gold Mines Co is a US firm. The company is engaged in the business line of holding land and mineral assets. The main revenue source consists of rental income and royalties from equity securities. The Company's properties are located in the western United States. Substantial revenue accrues from rent income.

Flowery Gold Mines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flowery Gold Mines (FLOD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flowery Gold Mines (OTCEM: FLOD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Flowery Gold Mines's (FLOD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flowery Gold Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Flowery Gold Mines (FLOD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flowery Gold Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Flowery Gold Mines (FLOD)?

A

The stock price for Flowery Gold Mines (OTCEM: FLOD) is $0.29 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:13:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flowery Gold Mines (FLOD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flowery Gold Mines.

Q

When is Flowery Gold Mines (OTCEM:FLOD) reporting earnings?

A

Flowery Gold Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flowery Gold Mines (FLOD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flowery Gold Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Flowery Gold Mines (FLOD) operate in?

A

Flowery Gold Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.