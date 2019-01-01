ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Freshlocal Solutions
(OTCPK:FLOCF)
0.1417
00
At close: May 16
0.6586
0.5169[364.78%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.14 - 2.33
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 44M
Vol / Avg.- / 100.4K
Mkt Cap6.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.23
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.19
Total Float-

Freshlocal Solutions (OTC:FLOCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Freshlocal Solutions reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$29M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Freshlocal Solutions using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Freshlocal Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
When is Freshlocal Solutions (OTCPK:FLOCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Freshlocal Solutions

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Freshlocal Solutions (OTCPK:FLOCF)?
A

There are no earnings for Freshlocal Solutions

Q
What were Freshlocal Solutions’s (OTCPK:FLOCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Freshlocal Solutions

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.