Freshlocal Solutions Inc is engaged in the provision of end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. It operates two primary businesses, FoodX and eGrocery. FoodX Technologies is an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution (eGMS) designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers while providing profitable unit economics. Its consumer eGrocery business focuses on delivering fresh, local, organic produce and groceries. The company serves the main urban markets in Alberta and British Columbia through its brick-and-mortar store locations operating under the Blush Lane and Be Fresh banners, as well as through SPUD.ca which is an online eGrocery platform.