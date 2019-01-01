QQQ
Freshlocal Solutions Inc is engaged in the provision of end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. It operates two primary businesses, FoodX and eGrocery. FoodX Technologies is an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution (eGMS) designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers while providing profitable unit economics. Its consumer eGrocery business focuses on delivering fresh, local, organic produce and groceries. The company serves the main urban markets in Alberta and British Columbia through its brick-and-mortar store locations operating under the Blush Lane and Be Fresh banners, as well as through SPUD.ca which is an online eGrocery platform.

Freshlocal Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freshlocal Solutions (FLOCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freshlocal Solutions (OTCPK: FLOCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Freshlocal Solutions's (FLOCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Freshlocal Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Freshlocal Solutions (FLOCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Freshlocal Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Freshlocal Solutions (FLOCF)?

A

The stock price for Freshlocal Solutions (OTCPK: FLOCF) is $0.476 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:24:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Freshlocal Solutions (FLOCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freshlocal Solutions.

Q

When is Freshlocal Solutions (OTCPK:FLOCF) reporting earnings?

A

Freshlocal Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Freshlocal Solutions (FLOCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freshlocal Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Freshlocal Solutions (FLOCF) operate in?

A

Freshlocal Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.