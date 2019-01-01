|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Freshlocal Solutions (OTCPK: FLOCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Freshlocal Solutions.
There is no analysis for Freshlocal Solutions
The stock price for Freshlocal Solutions (OTCPK: FLOCF) is $0.476 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:24:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Freshlocal Solutions.
Freshlocal Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Freshlocal Solutions.
Freshlocal Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.