There is no Press for this Ticker
Flinders Mines Ltd is engaged in the exploration of mineral deposits. It has exploration operations in iron ore mineralisation, gold and base metals. The group's projects include the Pilbara Iron Ore and Canegrass Magnetite projects. The Pilbara Iron Ore project is located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Canegrass project is located near Mount Magnet, Western Australia.

Flinders Mines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flinders Mines (FLNDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flinders Mines (OTCPK: FLNDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flinders Mines's (FLNDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flinders Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Flinders Mines (FLNDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flinders Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Flinders Mines (FLNDF)?

A

The stock price for Flinders Mines (OTCPK: FLNDF) is $0.55 last updated Wed Aug 18 2021 17:59:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flinders Mines (FLNDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flinders Mines.

Q

When is Flinders Mines (OTCPK:FLNDF) reporting earnings?

A

Flinders Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flinders Mines (FLNDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flinders Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Flinders Mines (FLNDF) operate in?

A

Flinders Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.