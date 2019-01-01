Fielmann (OTC:FLMNY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$427.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Fielmann using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Fielmann Questions & Answers
When is Fielmann (OTCPK:FLMNY) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Fielmann
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fielmann (OTCPK:FLMNY)?
There are no earnings for Fielmann
What were Fielmann’s (OTCPK:FLMNY) revenues?
There are no earnings for Fielmann
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.