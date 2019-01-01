Falcon Minerals Corp is the United States based oil-weighted minerals company. The company owns and acquires high growth core-of-the-core oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests covering more than 250,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. It derives revenue from royalty interests, mineral interests, non-participating royalty interests and overriding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America.