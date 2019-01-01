QQQ
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:54PM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Falcon Minerals Corp is the United States based oil-weighted minerals company. The company owns and acquires high growth core-of-the-core oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests covering more than 250,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. It derives revenue from royalty interests, mineral interests, non-participating royalty interests and overriding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America.

Analyst Ratings

Falcon Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Falcon Minerals (FLMNW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Falcon Minerals's (FLMNW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Falcon Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Falcon Minerals (FLMNW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Falcon Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Falcon Minerals (FLMNW)?

A

The stock price for Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMNW) is $0.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:02:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Falcon Minerals (FLMNW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Falcon Minerals.

Q

When is Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMNW) reporting earnings?

A

Falcon Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Falcon Minerals (FLMNW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Falcon Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Falcon Minerals (FLMNW) operate in?

A

Falcon Minerals is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.