Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$22.3M
Earnings History
Falcon Minerals Questions & Answers
When is Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) reporting earnings?
Falcon Minerals (FLMN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Falcon Minerals’s (NASDAQ:FLMN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $24.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
