Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Falcon Minerals
Falcon Minerals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting FLMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.95% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Falcon Minerals maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Falcon Minerals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Falcon Minerals was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Falcon Minerals (FLMN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.40 to $8.00. The current price Falcon Minerals (FLMN) is trading at is $7.48, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
