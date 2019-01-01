QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
86.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fellazo Corp is engaged in the sales of health supplements and related products primarily edible bird-nest based, which includes manufacturing and retail (retail chain and online). Its products include Raw bird-nests, Clean bird-nests, and OEM personal cleansing & nourishing facial products.

Fellazo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fellazo (FLLZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fellazo (OTCPK: FLLZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fellazo's (FLLZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fellazo.

Q

What is the target price for Fellazo (FLLZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fellazo

Q

Current Stock Price for Fellazo (FLLZ)?

A

The stock price for Fellazo (OTCPK: FLLZ) is $14 last updated Fri Apr 07 2017 19:47:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fellazo (FLLZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fellazo.

Q

When is Fellazo (OTCPK:FLLZ) reporting earnings?

A

Fellazo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fellazo (FLLZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fellazo.

Q

What sector and industry does Fellazo (FLLZ) operate in?

A

Fellazo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.