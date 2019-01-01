ñol

Ultra Brands
(OTCPK:FLLLD)
0.0309
00
At close: May 24
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.03
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 7.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap221.5K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.41
Total Float-

Ultra Brands (OTC:FLLLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ultra Brands reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$14.9K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Ultra Brands using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Ultra Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ultra Brands (OTCPK:FLLLD) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Ultra Brands

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ultra Brands (OTCPK:FLLLD)?
A

There are no earnings for Ultra Brands

Q
What were Ultra Brands’s (OTCPK:FLLLD) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Ultra Brands

