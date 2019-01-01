QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Folli Follie Commercial Manufacturing And Technical SA has three main operating segments. The Jewelry, Watches and Accessories segment manufactures and distributes jewelry, watches, and accessories such as bags, belts, sunglasses, and small leather goods under the Folli Follie brand name. The Department stores segment operates Attica department stores and Factory Outlet discount stores in Greece. The Clothing/Footwear segment wholesales and retails branded clothing, footwear, and other items.

Folli Follie Commercial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Folli Follie Commercial (FLLIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Folli Follie Commercial (OTCEM: FLLIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Folli Follie Commercial's (FLLIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Folli Follie Commercial.

Q

What is the target price for Folli Follie Commercial (FLLIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Folli Follie Commercial

Q

Current Stock Price for Folli Follie Commercial (FLLIY)?

A

The stock price for Folli Follie Commercial (OTCEM: FLLIY) is $6.1 last updated Thu May 20 2021 19:05:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Folli Follie Commercial (FLLIY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Folli Follie Commercial.

Q

When is Folli Follie Commercial (OTCEM:FLLIY) reporting earnings?

A

Folli Follie Commercial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Folli Follie Commercial (FLLIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Folli Follie Commercial.

Q

What sector and industry does Folli Follie Commercial (FLLIY) operate in?

A

Folli Follie Commercial is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.