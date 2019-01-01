Folli Follie Commercial Manufacturing And Technical SA has three main operating segments. The Jewelry, Watches and Accessories segment manufactures and distributes jewelry, watches, and accessories such as bags, belts, sunglasses, and small leather goods under the Folli Follie brand name. The Department stores segment operates Attica department stores and Factory Outlet discount stores in Greece. The Clothing/Footwear segment wholesales and retails branded clothing, footwear, and other items.