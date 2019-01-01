|Date
You can purchase shares of Folli Follie Commercial (OTCEM: FLLIY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Folli Follie Commercial.
There is no analysis for Folli Follie Commercial
The stock price for Folli Follie Commercial (OTCEM: FLLIY) is $6.1 last updated Thu May 20 2021 19:05:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Folli Follie Commercial.
Folli Follie Commercial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Folli Follie Commercial.
Folli Follie Commercial is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.