QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
37M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
12.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
FIH Group PLC is a holding company. The company's operating segment includes General trading, Ferry Services, and Art logistics and storage. It generates maximum revenue from the Art logistics and storage segment. Geographically, it derives most of the revenue from the United Kingdom and has a presence in the Falkland Islands.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FIH Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FIH Group (FLKDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FIH Group (OTCPK: FLKDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FIH Group's (FLKDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FIH Group.

Q

What is the target price for FIH Group (FLKDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FIH Group

Q

Current Stock Price for FIH Group (FLKDF)?

A

The stock price for FIH Group (OTCPK: FLKDF) is $2.96 last updated Thu Jan 14 2021 19:02:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FIH Group (FLKDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FIH Group.

Q

When is FIH Group (OTCPK:FLKDF) reporting earnings?

A

FIH Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FIH Group (FLKDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FIH Group.

Q

What sector and industry does FIH Group (FLKDF) operate in?

A

FIH Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.