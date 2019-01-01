QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.2K
Div / Yield
0.54/2.92%
52 Wk
15 - 26.97
Mkt Cap
259.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.16
Shares
14.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 8:27AM
Flagship Communities REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. It is formed for the purpose of owning and operating a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities and related assets, all of which are located in The United States. The objective of the trust is to provide unitholders with predictable, sustainable and growing cash distributions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Flagship Communities Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flagship Communities (FLGMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flagship Communities (OTC: FLGMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flagship Communities's (FLGMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flagship Communities.

Q

What is the target price for Flagship Communities (FLGMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flagship Communities

Q

Current Stock Price for Flagship Communities (FLGMF)?

A

The stock price for Flagship Communities (OTC: FLGMF) is $18.35 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:28:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flagship Communities (FLGMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flagship Communities.

Q

When is Flagship Communities (OTC:FLGMF) reporting earnings?

A

Flagship Communities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flagship Communities (FLGMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flagship Communities.

Q

What sector and industry does Flagship Communities (FLGMF) operate in?

A

Flagship Communities is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.