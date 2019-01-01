ñol

Auto Parts 4Less Group Inc
(OTC:FLESD)
5.12
00
At close: May 26
At close: May 26

Auto Parts 4Less Group Inc (OTC:FLESD), Dividends

Auto Parts 4Less Group Inc issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Auto Parts 4Less Group Inc generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Auto Parts 4Less Group Inc Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Auto Parts 4Less Group Inc (FLESD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auto Parts 4Less Group Inc.

Q
What date did I need to own Auto Parts 4Less Group Inc (FLESD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auto Parts 4Less Group Inc.

Q
How much per share is the next Auto Parts 4Less Group Inc (FLESD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auto Parts 4Less Group Inc.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Auto Parts 4Less Group Inc (OTC:FLESD)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auto Parts 4Less Group Inc.

