Field Corp is a Japanese company which primarily develops and distributes gaming machines. The company designs, develops, sells, and maintains Pachinko and Pachislot gaming machines and software. In addition to its core gaming machine business, the company produces, licenses, and merchandises comics, movies, and interactive media content. Field Corp organises itself into four segments: comics, animation, movies/TV, and merchandising. The company is headquartered in Japan and generates all revenue domestically.