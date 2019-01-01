Frontline Gold Corp is a Canada based junior mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the process of exploring mineral properties in Canada, Mali, and Turkey. The company has one reportable operating segment, being that of acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The organization holds interests in various projects including, Niaouleni Gold Project, Red Lake-Birch Lake, Chukuni Property, Giresun Tailings Project, Gullrock Property, Rex Lake Property, Kambertepe and Keban Tailings and others.