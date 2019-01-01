ñol

First Light Acquisition (NYSE:FLAG), Dividends

First Light Acquisition issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Light Acquisition generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.31%

Annual Dividend

$0.5654

Last Dividend

Sep 26, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Light Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Light Acquisition (FLAG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Light Acquisition. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on September 28, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own First Light Acquisition (FLAG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Light Acquisition (FLAG). The last dividend payout was on September 28, 2018 and was $0.14

Q
How much per share is the next First Light Acquisition (FLAG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Light Acquisition (FLAG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on September 28, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Light Acquisition (NYSE:FLAG)?
A

First Light Acquisition has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for First Light Acquisition (FLAG) was $0.14 and was paid out next on September 28, 2018.

