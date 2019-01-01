ñol

First Keystone
(OTCPK:FKYS)
24.13
00
At close: May 27
25.75
1.6200[6.71%]
PreMarket: 4:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low23.03 - 26.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding5.3M / 6M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.5K
Mkt Cap143.9M
P/E9.93
50d Avg. Price24.58
Div / Yield1.12/4.64%
Payout Ratio45.27
EPS0.6
Total Float-

First Keystone (OTC:FKYS), Key Statistics

First Keystone (OTC: FKYS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
9.93
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.93
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.32
Price / Book (mrq)
1.08
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
10.07%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.09
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
22.4
Tangible Book value per share
19.19
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.2B
Total Assets
1.3B
Total Liabilities
1.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.09
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
32.29%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -