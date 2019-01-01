QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fukushima Galilei Co Ltd is a Japanese company that manufactures and sells commercial refrigerators, refrigerated showcase, other refrigeration application equipment. It also offers maintenance services to store systems, design, and construction of the kitchen integrated system. Its product offerings include commercial freezer refrigerators, blast chillers, refrigerated showcases, and RO water generation devices..

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fukushima Galilei Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fukushima Galilei (FKSHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fukushima Galilei (OTCPK: FKSHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fukushima Galilei's (FKSHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fukushima Galilei.

Q

What is the target price for Fukushima Galilei (FKSHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fukushima Galilei

Q

Current Stock Price for Fukushima Galilei (FKSHF)?

A

The stock price for Fukushima Galilei (OTCPK: FKSHF) is $39 last updated Thu Apr 15 2021 17:55:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fukushima Galilei (FKSHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fukushima Galilei.

Q

When is Fukushima Galilei (OTCPK:FKSHF) reporting earnings?

A

Fukushima Galilei does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fukushima Galilei (FKSHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fukushima Galilei.

Q

What sector and industry does Fukushima Galilei (FKSHF) operate in?

A

Fukushima Galilei is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.