ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Fukuoka Financial Group
(OTCPK:FKKFY)
8.74
00
At close: May 26
8.814
0.0740[0.85%]
PreMarket: 8:13AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8.15 - 10.81
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 380.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.8K
Mkt Cap3.3B
P/E7.96
50d Avg. Price9.15
Div / Yield0.4/4.59%
Payout Ratio31.92
EPS42.68
Total Float-

Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFY), Key Statistics

Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC: FKKFY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
7.96
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.79
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.76
Price / Book (mrq)
0.43
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
12.56%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
-0.77
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
20.26
Tangible Book value per share
19.89
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
28T
Total Assets
29T
Total Liabilities
28T
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.71
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
25.21%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -