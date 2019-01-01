Fukuoka Financial Group is a Japan-based financial holding company that is principally engaged in banking business through its subsidiaries, including the Bank of Fukuoka, the Kumamoto Bank, and the Shinwa Bank. The company conducts its core business (banking) through a branch network in Japan and overseas markets, including China, Thailand, Singapore, and the United States. The company also conducts other businesses, such as a securities business, an office work agent business, a loan guarantee business, a credit card business, a collateral valuation business, a consulting business, investments and loans, and others. The company generates the majority of its operating income from Japan.