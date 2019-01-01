QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.82 - 19.02
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
85.36
Shares
190.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fukuoka Financial Group is a Japan-based financial holding company that is principally engaged in banking business through its subsidiaries, including the Bank of Fukuoka, the Kumamoto Bank, and the Shinwa Bank. The company conducts its core business (banking) through a branch network in Japan and overseas markets, including China, Thailand, Singapore, and the United States. The company also conducts other businesses, such as a securities business, an office work agent business, a loan guarantee business, a credit card business, a collateral valuation business, a consulting business, investments and loans, and others. The company generates the majority of its operating income from Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fukuoka Financial Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fukuoka Financial Group (FKKFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fukuoka Financial Group (OTCPK: FKKFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fukuoka Financial Group's (FKKFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fukuoka Financial Group.

Q

What is the target price for Fukuoka Financial Group (FKKFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fukuoka Financial Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Fukuoka Financial Group (FKKFF)?

A

The stock price for Fukuoka Financial Group (OTCPK: FKKFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fukuoka Financial Group (FKKFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fukuoka Financial Group.

Q

When is Fukuoka Financial Group (OTCPK:FKKFF) reporting earnings?

A

Fukuoka Financial Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fukuoka Financial Group (FKKFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fukuoka Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Fukuoka Financial Group (FKKFF) operate in?

A

Fukuoka Financial Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.