Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest listed childcare REIT in Australia and New Zealand. It owns more than 300 properties in Australia and New Zealand. Leases are generally triple-net, where the tenant pays for outgoings including maintenance and most capital expenditure, with an initial term of 15 years plus two five-year options. The company is managed by ASX-listed Charter Hall Group.

Charter Hall Social Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Charter Hall Social (FKKEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Charter Hall Social (OTCPK: FKKEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Charter Hall Social's (FKKEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Charter Hall Social.

Q

What is the target price for Charter Hall Social (FKKEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Charter Hall Social

Q

Current Stock Price for Charter Hall Social (FKKEF)?

A

The stock price for Charter Hall Social (OTCPK: FKKEF) is $

Q

Does Charter Hall Social (FKKEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Charter Hall Social.

Q

When is Charter Hall Social (OTCPK:FKKEF) reporting earnings?

A

Charter Hall Social does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Charter Hall Social (FKKEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Charter Hall Social.

Q

What sector and industry does Charter Hall Social (FKKEF) operate in?

A

Charter Hall Social is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.