Fukui Computer Holdings
(OTCPK:FKCIF)
Dec 31
25.2243
7:22AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low25.22 - 33.91
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 20.7M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS58.54
Total Float-

Fukui Computer Holdings (OTC:FKCIF), Key Statistics

Fukui Computer Holdings (OTC: FKCIF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
432.3M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
4.6B
Total Assets
22.6B
Total Liabilities
4.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.14
Gross Margin
75.8%
Net Margin
30.6%
EBIT Margin
46.11%
EBITDA Margin
46.11%
Operating Margin
46.11%