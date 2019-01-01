ñol

FUJI Media Holdings
(OTCPK:FJTNY)
4.21
00
At close: May 26
5.14
0.9300[22.09%]
PreMarket: 9:03AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.19 - 5.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 450.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E14.74
50d Avg. Price4.34
Div / Yield0.16/3.81%
Payout Ratio49.07
EPS28.94
Total Float-

FUJI Media Holdings (OTC:FJTNY), Key Statistics

FUJI Media Holdings (OTC: FJTNY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.4B
Trailing P/E
14.74
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.54
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.46
Price / Book (mrq)
0.3
Price / EBITDA
8.62
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
11.04
Earnings Yield
6.79%
Price change 1 M
0.93
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.22
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.02
Tangible Book value per share
13.68
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
543B
Total Assets
1.4T
Total Liabilities
543B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.17
Gross Margin
30.52%
Net Margin
8.37%
EBIT Margin
11.79%
EBITDA Margin
11.79%
Operating Margin
9.6%