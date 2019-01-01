QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1K
Div / Yield
0.33/3.19%
52 Wk
9.34 - 11.4
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
49.55
Open
-
P/E
16.36
EPS
57.87
Shares
225.4M
Outstanding
FUJI Media Holdings Inc is a diversified media company with interests in broadcasting, as the business operates several premium television stations. FUJI has seven business segments: Broadcasting, Production, Image & Music, Life Information, Advertising, City Development, and Other. The Broadcasting segment is engaged in the broadcasting of television and radio programs, while the Production segment plans and produces television programs. The Image & Music segment sells audio and video software. The Life Information segment publishes newspapers, while the Advertising segment sells advertising space across the company's various divisions. The Other segment leases real estate assets. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Japan.

FUJI Media Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FUJI Media Holdings (FJTNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FUJI Media Holdings (OTCPK: FJTNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FUJI Media Holdings's (FJTNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FUJI Media Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for FUJI Media Holdings (FJTNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FUJI Media Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for FUJI Media Holdings (FJTNF)?

A

The stock price for FUJI Media Holdings (OTCPK: FJTNF) is $10.37 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 16:10:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FUJI Media Holdings (FJTNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FUJI Media Holdings.

Q

When is FUJI Media Holdings (OTCPK:FJTNF) reporting earnings?

A

FUJI Media Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FUJI Media Holdings (FJTNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FUJI Media Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does FUJI Media Holdings (FJTNF) operate in?

A

FUJI Media Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.