Fujitech Co
(OTCPK:FJTCY)
22.25
00
At close: Apr 25
22.11
-0.1400[-0.63%]
PreMarket: 9:07AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low20.49 - 27.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 80.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.1K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E19.1
50d Avg. Price24.28
Div / Yield0.58/2.61%
Payout Ratio43.5
EPS35.08
Total Float-

Fujitech Co (OTC:FJTCY), Key Statistics

Fujitech Co (OTC: FJTCY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.1B
Trailing P/E
19.1
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
13.26
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.26
Price / Book (mrq)
1.85
Price / EBITDA
12.67
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.64
Earnings Yield
5.23%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.24
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
12
Tangible Book value per share
11.53
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
80.9B
Total Assets
218.4B
Total Liabilities
80.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.22
Gross Margin
21.75%
Net Margin
5.65%
EBIT Margin
8.48%
EBITDA Margin
8.48%
Operating Margin
7.29%