FUJI Seal manufactures a variety of packaging products. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the sale of shrink labels, which are used to label consumer products on plastic, glass, and metallic containers. FUJI Seal also sells self-adhesive labels used to label consumer products, soft pouches used for food, beverages, and personal care products, packaging machinery, and other packaging products. The firm organizes itself into five segments based on geography: Japan, Americas, Europe, PAGO, and ASEAN. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.