QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
FUJI Seal manufactures a variety of packaging products. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the sale of shrink labels, which are used to label consumer products on plastic, glass, and metallic containers. FUJI Seal also sells self-adhesive labels used to label consumer products, soft pouches used for food, beverages, and personal care products, packaging machinery, and other packaging products. The firm organizes itself into five segments based on geography: Japan, Americas, Europe, PAGO, and ASEAN. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target