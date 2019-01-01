|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fujii Sangyo (OTCEM: FJSGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Fujii Sangyo.
There is no analysis for Fujii Sangyo
The stock price for Fujii Sangyo (OTCEM: FJSGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Fujii Sangyo.
Fujii Sangyo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Fujii Sangyo.
Fujii Sangyo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.