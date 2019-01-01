QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 7.7
Mkt Cap
40.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
99.2
EPS
0
Shares
8.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fovea Jewelry Holdings Ltd is engaged in designing and selling jewellery products under the name Fovea Jewellery. The company provides services such as Polishing and cleaning services, Pairing, Engraving, Re-sizing, Restoration, and Styling of Jewellery.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fovea Jewelry Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fovea Jewelry Holdings (FJHL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fovea Jewelry Holdings (OTCPK: FJHL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fovea Jewelry Holdings's (FJHL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fovea Jewelry Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Fovea Jewelry Holdings (FJHL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fovea Jewelry Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Fovea Jewelry Holdings (FJHL)?

A

The stock price for Fovea Jewelry Holdings (OTCPK: FJHL) is $4.96 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 14:43:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fovea Jewelry Holdings (FJHL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fovea Jewelry Holdings.

Q

When is Fovea Jewelry Holdings (OTCPK:FJHL) reporting earnings?

A

Fovea Jewelry Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fovea Jewelry Holdings (FJHL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fovea Jewelry Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Fovea Jewelry Holdings (FJHL) operate in?

A

Fovea Jewelry Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.