Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Homology Medicines
Homology Medicines Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.10 expecting FIXX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.07% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Homology Medicines maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Homology Medicines, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Homology Medicines was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Homology Medicines (FIXX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.70 to $2.10. The current price Homology Medicines (FIXX) is trading at is $1.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
