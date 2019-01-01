QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.18 - 0.19
Vol / Avg.
4.1K/14.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
1.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.19
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
8.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Koios Beverage Corp is a beverage company, which is engaged in the business of producing nutritional beverage drinks using a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds. The company has a distribution network across the United States to sell its products to distributors including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Koios Beverage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Koios Beverage (FITSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Koios Beverage (OTCPK: FITSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Koios Beverage's (FITSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Koios Beverage.

Q

What is the target price for Koios Beverage (FITSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Koios Beverage

Q

Current Stock Price for Koios Beverage (FITSF)?

A

The stock price for Koios Beverage (OTCPK: FITSF) is $0.1752 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:49:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Koios Beverage (FITSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Koios Beverage.

Q

When is Koios Beverage (OTCPK:FITSF) reporting earnings?

A

Koios Beverage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Koios Beverage (FITSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Koios Beverage.

Q

What sector and industry does Koios Beverage (FITSF) operate in?

A

Koios Beverage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.