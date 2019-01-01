ñol

First Tractor Co
(OTCPK:FIRRF)
0.435
00
At close: May 18
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.44 - 0.64
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.- / 1.6K
Mkt Cap488.8M
P/E6.32
50d Avg. Price0.47
Div / Yield0.02/4.21%
Payout Ratio16.12
EPS0.43
Total Float-

First Tractor Co (OTC:FIRRF), Key Statistics

First Tractor Co (OTC: FIRRF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
-147.5M
Trailing P/E
6.32
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.76
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.32
Price / Book (mrq)
0.56
Price / EBITDA
5.56
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
15.82%
Price change 1 M
0.93
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.09
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.78
Tangible Book value per share
0.68
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
8B
Total Assets
14.4B
Total Liabilities
8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.24
Gross Margin
16.96%
Net Margin
11.32%
EBIT Margin
11.7%
EBITDA Margin
11.7%
Operating Margin
12.03%