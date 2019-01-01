First Tractor Co Ltd is a Chinese company engaged in the agricultural machinery manufacturing industry. Its business scope mainly includes manufacturing and selling agricultural machinery, diesel engines and fuel injections, other machinery, and an operating business of finance company. It has four reporting divisions. The Agricultural Machinery division, which is the key revenue driver, is responsible for the production and sale of agricultural tractors, harvesters, and others. The power machinery division is mainly responsible for producing and selling diesel engines. The financial business is to handle the member units between the entrusted loans and investment, internal transfer settlement, absorption of member units deposits, and other business.