QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.73 - 9.77
Vol / Avg.
660.9K/40.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.56 - 10.3
Mkt Cap
504.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.75
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
51.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Marlin Technology Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Marlin Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Marlin Technology (FINM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marlin Technology (NASDAQ: FINM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marlin Technology's (FINM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marlin Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Marlin Technology (FINM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marlin Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Marlin Technology (FINM)?

A

The stock price for Marlin Technology (NASDAQ: FINM) is $9.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:39:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Marlin Technology (FINM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marlin Technology.

Q

When is Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) reporting earnings?

A

Marlin Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marlin Technology (FINM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marlin Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Marlin Technology (FINM) operate in?

A

Marlin Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.