There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Findex.com Inc develops a line of specialty industrial glass-based smart surface coatings. The company's core business consists of Ecosmart surface and coatings technologies. Ecosmart business centers on a line of specialty materials coatings that have a range of industrial, commercial, residential and consumer applications.

Findex.com Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Findex.com (FIND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Findex.com (OTCEM: FIND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Findex.com's (FIND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Findex.com.

Q

What is the target price for Findex.com (FIND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Findex.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Findex.com (FIND)?

A

The stock price for Findex.com (OTCEM: FIND) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 20:00:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Findex.com (FIND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Findex.com.

Q

When is Findex.com (OTCEM:FIND) reporting earnings?

A

Findex.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Findex.com (FIND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Findex.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Findex.com (FIND) operate in?

A

Findex.com is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.