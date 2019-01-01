ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
GRAYSCALE FILECOIN TR by Grayscale Filecoin Trust (FIL)
(OTCPK:FILG)
14.98
00
Last update: 1:35PM
15 minutes delayed

GRAYSCALE FILECOIN TR by Grayscale Filecoin Trust (FIL) (OTC:FILG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

GRAYSCALE FILECOIN TR by Grayscale Filecoin Trust (FIL) reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of GRAYSCALE FILECOIN TR by Grayscale Filecoin Trust (FIL) using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

GRAYSCALE FILECOIN TR by Grayscale Filecoin Trust (FIL) Questions & Answers

Q
When is GRAYSCALE FILECOIN TR by Grayscale Filecoin Trust (FIL) (OTCPK:FILG) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for GRAYSCALE FILECOIN TR by Grayscale Filecoin Trust (FIL)

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GRAYSCALE FILECOIN TR by Grayscale Filecoin Trust (FIL) (OTCPK:FILG)?
A

There are no earnings for GRAYSCALE FILECOIN TR by Grayscale Filecoin Trust (FIL)

Q
What were GRAYSCALE FILECOIN TR by Grayscale Filecoin Trust (FIL)’s (OTCPK:FILG) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for GRAYSCALE FILECOIN TR by Grayscale Filecoin Trust (FIL)

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.