GRAYSCALE FILECOIN TR by Grayscale Filecoin Trust (FIL) (OTC:FILG), Dividends

GRAYSCALE FILECOIN TR by Grayscale Filecoin Trust (FIL) issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GRAYSCALE FILECOIN TR by Grayscale Filecoin Trust (FIL) generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.