Financial Institutions
(OTCPK:FIISO)
150.00
00
At close: Apr 22

Financial Institutions (OTC:FIISO), Dividends

Financial Institutions issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Financial Institutions generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.01%

Annual Dividend

$8.48

Last Dividend

Sep 13, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Financial Institutions Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Financial Institutions (FIISO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Financial Institutions.

Q
What date did I need to own Financial Institutions (FIISO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Financial Institutions (FIISO). The last dividend payout was on October 2, 2018 and was $2.12

Q
How much per share is the next Financial Institutions (FIISO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Financial Institutions (FIISO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.12 on October 2, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Financial Institutions (OTCPK:FIISO)?
A

The most current yield for Financial Institutions (FIISO) is 0.00% and is payable next on October 1, 2003

