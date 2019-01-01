ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Trust Energy Infra
(NYSE:FIF)
15.80
0.20[1.28%]
At close: May 27
15.63
-0.1700[-1.08%]
After Hours: 8:12AM EDT
Day High/Low15.52 - 15.89
52 Week High/Low12.52 - 15.98
Open / Close15.52 / 15.81
Float / Outstanding10M / 16.5M
Vol / Avg.50.4K / 61K
Mkt Cap260.8M
P/E5.57
50d Avg. Price14.94
Div / Yield0.75/4.74%
Payout Ratio26.41
EPS-
Total Float10M

First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF), Key Statistics

First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE: FIF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
5.57
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.57
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.51
Price / Book (mrq)
1.07
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
17.96%
Price change 1 M
1.12
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.15
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.78
Tangible Book value per share
14.78
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
65.2M
Total Assets
309.1M
Total Liabilities
65.2M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -