There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Frontier National Corp is a bank holding company. The Company owns & controls a state-chartered non-member bank, and various non-bank subsidiaries.

Frontier National Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Frontier National (FIEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frontier National (OTCEM: FIEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Frontier National's (FIEC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Frontier National.

Q

What is the target price for Frontier National (FIEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Frontier National

Q

Current Stock Price for Frontier National (FIEC)?

A

The stock price for Frontier National (OTCEM: FIEC) is $0.004 last updated Mon Sep 20 2021 17:53:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frontier National (FIEC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 4, 2009 to stockholders of record on August 18, 2009.

Q

When is Frontier National (OTCEM:FIEC) reporting earnings?

A

Frontier National does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Frontier National (FIEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frontier National.

Q

What sector and industry does Frontier National (FIEC) operate in?

A

Frontier National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.