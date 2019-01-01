QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 11:30AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 11:14AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 9:26AM
Frontier Investment Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Frontier Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Frontier Investment (FICVU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frontier Investment (NASDAQ: FICVU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Frontier Investment's (FICVU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Frontier Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Frontier Investment (FICVU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Frontier Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Frontier Investment (FICVU)?

A

The stock price for Frontier Investment (NASDAQ: FICVU) is $9.82 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frontier Investment (FICVU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Frontier Investment.

Q

When is Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICVU) reporting earnings?

A

Frontier Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Frontier Investment (FICVU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frontier Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Frontier Investment (FICVU) operate in?

A

Frontier Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.