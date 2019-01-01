Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 12
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Frontier Investment using advanced sorting and filters.
Frontier Investment Questions & Answers
When is Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV) reporting earnings?
Frontier Investment (FICV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Frontier Investment’s (NASDAQ:FICV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
