QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.61 - 9.89
Mkt Cap
240.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.15
Shares
25M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Frontier Investment Corp is a blank check company.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Frontier Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Frontier Investment (FICV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frontier Investment (NASDAQ: FICV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Frontier Investment's (FICV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Frontier Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Frontier Investment (FICV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Frontier Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Frontier Investment (FICV)?

A

The stock price for Frontier Investment (NASDAQ: FICV) is $9.61 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frontier Investment (FICV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Frontier Investment.

Q

When is Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV) reporting earnings?

A

Frontier Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is Frontier Investment (FICV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frontier Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Frontier Investment (FICV) operate in?

A

Frontier Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.