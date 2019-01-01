Fiserv Inc
(NYSE:FI)
$114.06
0.91[0.80%]
Last update: 4:01PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
$114.06
0[0.00%]
Open113.250Close114.060
Vol / Avg.2.045M / 2.315MMkt Cap69.533B
Day Range112.760 - 114.95052 Wk Range110.160 - 130.740

Fiserv Stock (NYSE:FI), Key Statistics

Fiserv Stock (NYSE: FI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
91.9B
Trailing P/E
28.57
Forward P/E
13.39
PE Ratio (TTM)
27.71
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.11
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.89
Price / Book (mrq)
2.3
Price / EBITDA
9.97
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.78
Earnings Yield
3.5%
Price change 1 M
- -
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
49.2
Tangible Book value per share
-31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
46.7B
Total Assets
77.6B
Total Liabilities
46.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.14
Gross Margin
59.44%
Net Margin
14.36%
EBIT Margin
23.23%
EBITDA Margin
40.05%
Operating Margin
23.78%

Fiserv Stock (NYSE:FI), Key Statistics

Fiserv Stock (NYSE: FI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
91.9B
Trailing P/E
28.57
Forward P/E
13.39
PE Ratio (TTM)
27.71
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.11
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.89
Price / Book (mrq)
2.3
Price / EBITDA
9.97
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.78
Earnings Yield
3.5%
Price change 1 M
- -
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
49.2
Tangible Book value per share
-31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
46.7B
Total Assets
77.6B
Total Liabilities
46.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.14
Gross Margin
59.44%
Net Margin
14.36%
EBIT Margin
23.23%
EBITDA Margin
40.05%
Operating Margin
23.78%

Fiserv Stock (NYSE:FI), Key Statistics

Fiserv Stock (NYSE: FI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
91.9B
Trailing P/E
28.57
Forward P/E
13.39
PE Ratio (TTM)
27.71
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.11
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.89
Price / Book (mrq)
2.3
Price / EBITDA
9.97
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.78
Earnings Yield
3.5%
Price change 1 M
- -
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
49.2
Tangible Book value per share
-31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
46.7B
Total Assets
77.6B
Total Liabilities
46.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.14
Gross Margin
59.44%
Net Margin
14.36%
EBIT Margin
23.23%
EBITDA Margin
40.05%
Operating Margin
23.78%

Fiserv Stock (NYSE:FI), Key Statistics

Fiserv Stock (NYSE: FI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
91.9B
Trailing P/E
28.57
Forward P/E
13.39
PE Ratio (TTM)
27.71
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.11
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.89
Price / Book (mrq)
2.3
Price / EBITDA
9.97
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.78
Earnings Yield
3.5%
Price change 1 M
- -
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
49.2
Tangible Book value per share
-31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
46.7B
Total Assets
77.6B
Total Liabilities
46.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.14
Gross Margin
59.44%
Net Margin
14.36%
EBIT Margin
23.23%
EBITDA Margin
40.05%
Operating Margin
23.78%

Fiserv Stock (NYSE:FI), Key Statistics

Fiserv Stock (NYSE: FI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
91.9B
Trailing P/E
28.57
Forward P/E
13.39
PE Ratio (TTM)
27.71
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.11
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.89
Price / Book (mrq)
2.3
Price / EBITDA
9.97
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.78
Earnings Yield
3.5%
Price change 1 M
- -
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
49.2
Tangible Book value per share
-31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
46.7B
Total Assets
77.6B
Total Liabilities
46.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.14
Gross Margin
59.44%
Net Margin
14.36%
EBIT Margin
23.23%
EBITDA Margin
40.05%
Operating Margin
23.78%

Fiserv Stock (NYSE:FI), Key Statistics

Fiserv Stock (NYSE: FI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
91.9B
Trailing P/E
28.57
Forward P/E
13.39
PE Ratio (TTM)
27.71
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.11
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.89
Price / Book (mrq)
2.3
Price / EBITDA
9.97
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.78
Earnings Yield
3.5%
Price change 1 M
- -
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
49.2
Tangible Book value per share
-31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
46.7B
Total Assets
77.6B
Total Liabilities
46.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.14
Gross Margin
59.44%
Net Margin
14.36%
EBIT Margin
23.23%
EBITDA Margin
40.05%
Operating Margin
23.78%

Fiserv Stock (NYSE:FI), Key Statistics

Fiserv Stock (NYSE: FI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
91.9B
Trailing P/E
28.57
Forward P/E
13.39
PE Ratio (TTM)
27.71
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.11
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.89
Price / Book (mrq)
2.3
Price / EBITDA
9.97
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.78
Earnings Yield
3.5%
Price change 1 M
- -
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
49.2
Tangible Book value per share
-31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
46.7B
Total Assets
77.6B
Total Liabilities
46.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.14
Gross Margin
59.44%
Net Margin
14.36%
EBIT Margin
23.23%
EBITDA Margin
40.05%
Operating Margin
23.78%

Fiserv Stock (NYSE:FI), Key Statistics

Fiserv Stock (NYSE: FI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
91.9B
Trailing P/E
28.57
Forward P/E
13.39
PE Ratio (TTM)
27.71
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.11
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.89
Price / Book (mrq)
2.3
Price / EBITDA
9.97
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.78
Earnings Yield
3.5%
Price change 1 M
- -
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
49.2
Tangible Book value per share
-31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
46.7B
Total Assets
77.6B
Total Liabilities
46.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.14
Gross Margin
59.44%
Net Margin
14.36%
EBIT Margin
23.23%
EBITDA Margin
40.05%
Operating Margin
23.78%

Fiserv Stock (NYSE:FI), Key Statistics

Fiserv Stock (NYSE: FI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
91.9B
Trailing P/E
28.57
Forward P/E
13.39
PE Ratio (TTM)
27.71
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.11
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.89
Price / Book (mrq)
2.3
Price / EBITDA
9.97
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.78
Earnings Yield
3.5%
Price change 1 M
- -
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
49.2
Tangible Book value per share
-31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
46.7B
Total Assets
77.6B
Total Liabilities
46.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.14
Gross Margin
59.44%
Net Margin
14.36%
EBIT Margin
23.23%
EBITDA Margin
40.05%
Operating Margin
23.78%

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved