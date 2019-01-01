QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 5.5
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
324.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
FHT Future Technology Ltd, formerly Ghar Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FHT Future Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FHT Future Technology (FHTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FHT Future Technology (OTCEM: FHTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FHT Future Technology's (FHTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FHT Future Technology.

Q

What is the target price for FHT Future Technology (FHTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FHT Future Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for FHT Future Technology (FHTF)?

A

The stock price for FHT Future Technology (OTCEM: FHTF) is $5.5 last updated Wed Jun 30 2021 14:58:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FHT Future Technology (FHTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FHT Future Technology.

Q

When is FHT Future Technology (OTCEM:FHTF) reporting earnings?

A

FHT Future Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FHT Future Technology (FHTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FHT Future Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does FHT Future Technology (FHTF) operate in?

A

FHT Future Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.