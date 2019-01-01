First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date May 17 EPS $0.030 Quarterly Revenue $14.1M Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31) $89.3M

Earnings History

Date time Quarter Prior EPS Est EPS Actual EPS EPS Surprise Prior Rev Est Rev Actual Rev Rev Surprise Get Alert No Data

First High-School Edu Questions & Answers Q When is First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) reporting earnings? A First High-School Edu ( FHS ) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1 . Q What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS)? A First High-School Edu ( FHS ) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 5, 2021 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $0.30 , which beat the estimate of $0.00 . Q What were First High-School Edu’s (NYSE:FHS) revenues? A First High-School Edu ( FHS ) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 5, 2021 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $25.1M , which beat the estimate of $0K .

