ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First High-School Edu
(NYSE:FHS)
0.9598
-0.0392[-3.92%]
At close: May 27
1.06
0.1002[10.44%]
After Hours: 9:25AM EDT
Day High/Low0.93 - 1
52 Week High/Low0.81 - 8.5
Open / Close1 / 0.97
Float / Outstanding- / 28.9M
Vol / Avg.31.5K / 165K
Mkt Cap27.8M
P/E2.6
50d Avg. Price1.22
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.62
Total Float-

First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First High-School Edu reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 17

EPS

$0.030

Quarterly Revenue

$14.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$89.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First High-School Edu using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

First High-School Edu Questions & Answers

Q
When is First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) reporting earnings?
A

First High-School Edu (FHS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS)?
A

First High-School Edu (FHS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 5, 2021 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were First High-School Edu’s (NYSE:FHS) revenues?
A

First High-School Edu (FHS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 5, 2021 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $25.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.