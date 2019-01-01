First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First High-School Edu
First High-School Edu Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First High-School Edu (NYSE: FHS) was reported by Benchmark on May 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting FHS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First High-School Edu (NYSE: FHS) was provided by Benchmark, and First High-School Edu initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First High-School Edu, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First High-School Edu was filed on May 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First High-School Edu (FHS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $11.00. The current price First High-School Edu (FHS) is trading at is $1.10, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
